Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETX opened at $18.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.