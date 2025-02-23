Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.