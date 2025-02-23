Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $1.57 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.