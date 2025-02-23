Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

