Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATFree Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.