Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,934 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $388,943.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,800.98. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,619.93. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,621. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

