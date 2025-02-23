Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,814 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,615,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,062,055.75. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,990,483 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,941 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.66 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

