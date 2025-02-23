Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 165 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cencora were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 21,386.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,250,000 after acquiring an additional 88,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cencora by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cencora by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

COR opened at $241.47 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

