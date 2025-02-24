Portland Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,498 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.39. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

