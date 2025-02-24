TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 19.6% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 37,788,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 13,981,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

