Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 2/16/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $129.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $116.57. 1,924,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,138. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.
Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
