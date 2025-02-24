Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/16/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $129.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $116.57. 1,924,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,138. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

