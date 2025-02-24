Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 24th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Aurora Cannabis are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that participate in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis and related products. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing and evolving legal cannabis industry, which includes segments such as medical marijuana, recreational cannabis, and industrial hemp. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 23,454,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,773,680. The stock has a market cap of $798.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,016,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,658. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a P/E ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.85.

