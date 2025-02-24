Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells £40,000 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Campbell sold 200,000 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,620.10).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

LON IHC traded down GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 18 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 157,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.64. The company has a market cap of £15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.09. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

