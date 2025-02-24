Safety Shot, Inc. Teams Up with Yerbaé for Webinar Addressing Future of the Functional Beverage Market

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) and Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) announced plans to jointly participate in the upcoming FORCE Family Webinar. The event will feature a discussion led by Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon and Yerbaé CEO Todd Gibson on strategies to disrupt the functional wellness and beverage market.

The webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT), will focus on the potential synergies and strategic advantages that the two companies expect to unlock. In January, the companies disclosed that they had executed a definitive arrangement agreement, marking a significant step toward a proposed strategic acquisition. The transaction aims to combine Safety Shot’s innovative wellness solutions with Yerbaé’s established line of plant-based energy drinks.

Officials from both companies have highlighted that the merger of their unique offerings could lead to enhanced product development, broader distribution channels, and improved supply chain efficiencies. By aligning their respective strengths, the combined entity plans to capitalize on emerging market trends and deliver new products geared toward health-conscious consumers.

Analysts note that the collaboration could reshape the competitive landscape within the expanding functional beverage sector. The upcoming webinar will provide stakeholders an opportunity to gain further insight into the companies’ vision for future growth, market expansion, and product innovation.

Safety Shot, Inc., known for its patented wellness product designed to support metabolism while promoting energy and clarity, will be sharing details of its innovation and business strategies. Meanwhile, Yerbaé Brands Corp., which has made a name for itself by offering zero sugar, zero calorie beverages with plant-based ingredients, will discuss its approach to catering to the evolving needs of the modern consumer.

The webinar is expected to serve as a platform for both CEOs to outline key milestones in their planned integration and to address forward-looking strategies that may influence market dynamics over the next five years.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register for the event to learn more about these developments and the broader implications for the functional beverage and wellness sectors.

