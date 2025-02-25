2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.36, but opened at $44.09. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 3,827,169 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
