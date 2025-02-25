Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

DNUT traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.