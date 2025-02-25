Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $43.29. Embraer shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 156,299 shares changing hands.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

