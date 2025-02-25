Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00.

2/14/2025 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

2/13/2025 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/30/2025 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$97.00.

1/15/2025 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$82.00.

1/14/2025 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$82.00 to C$87.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$78.22. 331,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$88.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.