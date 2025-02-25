WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,812 shares.The stock last traded at $48.62 and had previously closed at $48.55.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

