Promising Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – February 24th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cognizant Technology Solutions, PepGen, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on research, development, and commercialization of products in biology-based sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and genetic therapies. These companies often depend on scientific breakthroughs and regulatory approvals, which can cause significant volatility in their stock prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,201. The stock has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $541.17. 559,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.47 and its 200 day moving average is $567.32. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

CTSH traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

PepGen (PEPG)

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Shares of PEPG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,685,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53. PepGen has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,699. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.99. 369,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,638. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of -219.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,954,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,653,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

