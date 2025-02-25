Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,765. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.