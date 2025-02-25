AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
