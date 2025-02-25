Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 133,737 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 276.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,737 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,056 shares of company stock worth $30,225,623. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

