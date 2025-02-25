Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.
