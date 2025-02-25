FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.8 million.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,167. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $569.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.45). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

