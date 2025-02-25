Sofi Wealth LLC Invests $4.57 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

