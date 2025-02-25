Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

