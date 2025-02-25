Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

