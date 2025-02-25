Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 0.8 %

FMS stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

