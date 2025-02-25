FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

