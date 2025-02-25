Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 763,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 253,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

