Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion to $5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.