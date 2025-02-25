Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51), reports. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Artivion updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AORT traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 496,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AORT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $243,068.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,323.44. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,090. The trade was a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $600,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

