Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.39 and last traded at $105.54. 9,333,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,584,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

