Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2025 – Clearwater Analytics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/20/2025 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clearwater Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/20/2025 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Clearwater Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/14/2025 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Clearwater Analytics was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 982,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,493 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.