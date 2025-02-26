CPA Asset Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPA Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.