Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.