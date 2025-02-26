Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.63 and last traded at $108.73. Approximately 2,242,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,590,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $471.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

