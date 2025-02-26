Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.84. 7,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.39. The company has a market cap of C$131.73 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.28. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.79.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Bridgemarq Real Estate Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

