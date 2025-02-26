121 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $7,343,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,033.83 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,898.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,591.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

