Allarity Therapeutics Launches Phase 2 Trial for Stenoparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Boston-based Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) announced on February 24, 2025, that it is initiating a Phase 2 protocol for its experimental drug stenoparib. The new trial is aimed at advancing the candidate toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Get alerts:

According to the company’s Form 8-K filing, the announcement was made via a press release, which is incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.1. While the filing did not provide detailed trial design or endpoint information, the move reflects Allarity’s continued commitment to developing novel therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

The press release was signed by Thomas H. Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, on February 25, 2025, underscoring the company’s proactive approach in advancing stenoparib into its next stage of clinical development. Further updates and detailed clinical data are expected to be shared as the trial progresses.

Allarity’s latest initiative underscores its efforts in expanding treatment options for patients battling advanced ovarian cancer.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Allarity Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories