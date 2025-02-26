ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $922.14 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,046.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

