Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Set at C$3.75 by Desjardins

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.75 price objective by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company had a trading volume of 379,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,105. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$434.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

