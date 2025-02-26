Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Set at C$3.75 by Desjardins

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.75 price objective by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
TSE DIV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company had a trading volume of 379,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,105. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$434.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28.
About Diversified Royalty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.