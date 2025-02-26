Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that earn significant revenue from bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or providing ancillary services to the cryptocurrency market. They offer investors an indirect way to participate in the potential upsides and risks of bitcoin through the traditional stock market, rather than directly owning the digital asset. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. 60,376,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,071,977. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 29,756,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,062,695. MARA has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,406,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,932. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 20,620,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,042,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 4.25.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 29,341,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,539,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,543,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,718. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

