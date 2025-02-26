Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
