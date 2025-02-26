TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$37.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Company Profile

TSE TOY traded down C$1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.00. 222,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,194. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.