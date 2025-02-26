Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Up 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

STN stock traded up C$6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$126.60. 504,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,142. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.28. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.