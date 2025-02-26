RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 95,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
