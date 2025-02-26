Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 76 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.12.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.48. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.