Air Industries Group Launches New Advertising Campaign Featuring CNBC Commercial

BAY SHORE, N.Y., February 26, 2025 – Air Industries Group, a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense contractors, announced today that it has retained RedChip Companies, Inc. as its investor relations consultant. The company revealed that, in collaboration with RedChip, it has developed a new television commercial that will air on CNBC.
The commercial, accessible via YouTube, is part of Air Industries Group’s broader efforts to enhance its investor communications and market presence. The company, which produces critical components ranging from landing gears and flight controls to engine mounts and intricate assemblies for aircraft jet engines and turbines, emphasizes the high quality and reliability of its products that are vital for mission-critical operations.
Air Industries Group’s proactive approach in refining its media presence through the CNBC commercial is expected to reinforce its commitment to transparency with investors while underscoring its strategic initiatives in the aerospace and defense sectors.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Air Industries Group’s 8K filing here.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.
