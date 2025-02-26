Pacific Current Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:PAC)

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Pacific Current Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.
About Pacific Current Group
